New Love Island bombshell Zachariah Noble breaks up original couple in one day

Love Island

New Love Island bombshell Zachariah Noble has already broken up one of the original couples on the show 24 hours after they were paired together.

During Monday’s launch episode, 10 islanders looking for love were matched up after the public voted for who they wanted to get to know each other initially.

However, 25-year-old personal trainer and basketball player Zachariah, from south-east London, was given the power during Tuesday’s instalment to choose which girl he wanted to couple up with – which saw him choose Catherine Agbaje, 22, from Dublin.

Before announcing his decision, he told his fellow islanders who were gathered around the firepit: “Firstly, I’d just like to say it’s definitely not been an easy position to be in.

Zachariah makes a big decision… but how will the Islanders react to this recoupling? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/zyxIGze6Xi — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 6, 2023

“Obviously coming in as a bombshell I’ve been given this power, it’s been difficult.

“The reasons why I want to couple up with this individual is because the conversations we have had have been very easy, they’ve felt very natural. She’s also a very beautiful person.”

During the episode, Zachariah caused a stir among the islanders, with a number of the girls expressing interest.

As the girls sat by the firepit following his arrival, aesthetics practitioner Jess Harding admitted: “He’s really handsome, and I feel like he’s playing it cool – I like that.”

The personal trainer got to know the other female islanders throughout the day but placed a lot of focus on Catherine, who had originally been paired with business owner Andre Furtado, 21, from Dudley.

Speaking in the beach hut after their chat, Catherine admitted: “I felt my chat with Zach was a bit flirty, I was thinking to myself ‘Should I really be getting on so well with him in front of everyone else’ as I like to keep my cards to my chest.”

Zachariah also briefly chatted with Molly Marsh but she later confessed she was not too keen on him as she felt he was not stimulating enough for her.

The girls when Zachariah walked in ? ? ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bvN8rJOt7e — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 6, 2023

The 21-year-old musical theatre performer, who was coupled with 26-year-old gas engineer Mitchel Taylor, also had a private chat with 24-year-old business development executive George Fensom.

Having told the girls on Monday night that she has a “strong connection” with Mitchel, Molly admitted to George: “I do find you attractive, do you know what I mean? So I’d be interested to keep chatting to you.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the islanders took on the first challenge of the series which saw the girls go up against the boys in “Wary Tales”.

The contestants had to burst through a drawbridge door and slide down a slippery path while trying to grab a key which will unlock a book containing a secret story about one of the islanders.

They then have to guess which one they believed was behind the secret by giving them a kiss, which further ruffled feathers among the couples.

Model Ella Thomas was particularly unhappy when she learnt that her partner and semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde had slept with around 100 women.

The hit ITV2 dating show returned to screens on Monday for its 10th series with a host of new twists to keep viewers and the contestants on their toes.

The opening episode was watched by an average of 1.3 million viewers, more than a million down on the last summer launch as series eight launched last June with an average of 2.4 million viewers.