Sex And The City’s Kim Cattrall says character no longer dominates her career

Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall said her Sex And The City character Samantha Jones is “absolutely” becoming just one piece in the jigsaw of an almost five-decade career.

The actress played PR executive Samantha for six series of the hugely popular show which ran from 1998 to 2004, as well as two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.

The character was loved by millions of fans for her sex-positive and ambitious ways but Cattrall stepped away from playing the role when she was not happy with the script for a third film, and has gone on to star in shows including spin-off sitcom How I Met Your Father.

Sex And The City’s Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis hold their awards for the best cast in a television drama, during a Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony in Los Angeles (Specker Francis/PA)

Cattrall was asked by the Sunday Times if Samantha Jones is finally becoming just one piece in the jigsaw of an almost 50-year career.

She replied: “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

Cattrall explained a few weeks ago she was approached by a young woman at a cocktail party in New York, who said: “I’m just obsessed with it.”

“And of course (I thought) she meant Sex And The City,” she said. “But she was talking about How I Met Your Father.”

Her comments come after it was reported she would reprise her role for a one-scene cameo in the Sex And The City spin-off And Just Like That.

Sarah Jessica Parker (left) and Kim Cattrall at the world premiere of the Sex And The City film in London (Yui Mok/PA)

The series, which sees Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their roles, has previously explained Cattrall’s absence by saying Samantha moved to London without warning and has become distant from her former friends.

According to industry publication Variety, her brief return will feature in the series two finale and will see her have a phone conversation with Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw.

Cattrall reportedly shot her dialogue without speaking to or seeing the rest of the cast.