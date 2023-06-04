Ghetto Kids kick off Britain’s Got Talent final dominated by child stars

Britainâs Got Talent 2023

Bruno Tonioli’s golden buzzer act Ghetto Kids has kicked off the Britain’s Got Talent grand final with a “joyous” celebration of Africa.

The Uganda-born group, whose ages range from five to 13, opened the show with a routine to a medley of songs including Africa by Toto and shared a flag of their country during the performance which ended with a shower of golden glitter.

The children, who were given a new start in life by the Inspire Ghetto Kids Foundation, said before their performance: “If we won, we would be able to build a home for kids like us.”

Sunday’s show marks judge Tonioli’s first grand final after joining the ITV talent show’s panel alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon this year.

Tonioli said of his golden buzzer act: “Seeing you makes me feel happy to be alive… you really are the pride of Africa,” meanwhile Dixon said: “I can’t put it into words how much joy you have brought us this year – You’ve done Uganda proud.”

Cowell asked the “joyous” group to come back every single year, adding: “This isn’t easy, you’ve got a few days to prepare something, in terms of personality, talent, everything worked…for me by a mile this was your best performance.”

The winner will scoop a £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Across the past week, acts have battled it out in five live semi-finals – with five acts put through after receiving the most audience votes and the other five voted through by the judges.

Schoolgirl Olivia Lynes, who is Holden’s golden buzzer choice, was the next child star to wow the judges – singing Let It Go from Disney classic Frozen.

The 11-year-old, who dreams of performing on the West End when she is older, was thrilled to receive a video message from actress Samantha Barks, who plays Elsa in the musical, ahead of her performance.

Holden said: “You definitely let it go Olivia, the whole thing was pitch perfect, you are a little star – I just cannot believe the power house that you are.”

Sunbed receptionist Amy Lou Smith then gave an emotional rendition of Christina Aguilera’s ballad Reflection in the hope of winning the show for her children, she said after the performance.

The 34-year-old from Tipton, West Midlands, had the judges on their feet and particularly impressed Holden and Dixon having given birth a few weeks ago.

Holden said: “You are a shining example for all the women, we haven’t had a female winner for a long time.”

The final also saw comedian Tonikaku, who left the audience and judges in fits of laughter with his uncanny series of superhero “naked” poses.

The 40-year-old wild card act posed as Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, and even as judge Simon Cowell pressing the red buzzer – and his “hero” Freddie Mercury during Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now.