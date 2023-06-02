Phillip Schofield ‘vaping a lot’ since admitting secret affair

Phillip Schofield in the safety car before the 2018 British Grand Prix

Phillip Schofield says he has been “vaping a lot” and drinking Southern Comfort whiskey liqueur since revealing his affair with a younger male colleague at ITV.

The 61-year-old presenter told The Sun that he had “blistered” both of his hands by sitting at home “staring into space”.

During clips of the interview, his first since admitting to the affair, he occasionally smoked a blue vape, which he held in his hand.

“I am not sleeping, I am not eating. There’s a lot of Southern Comfort,” he said.

“My mind is in constant, utter turmoil. I think back to regrets, forwards to… What do I do now? What I am going to do now?

“I’ve been vaping, a lot.”

During the interview, Schofield showed his “collection” of blisters and calluses, according to The Sun.

“I didn’t realise until suddenly it hurt, but I’ve been sitting looking up at the sky or out of the window, just staring into space,” he said.