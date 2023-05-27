Thirty Seconds To Mars forced to push back Radio 1’s Big Weekend slot to Sunday

Download Festival 2013

Thirty Seconds To Mars have been forced to push back their set at Radio 1’s Big Weekend by a day due to “technical difficulties”.

The rock band, which features Hollywood actor Jared Leto, were due to play the festival being held in Dundee on Saturday night, but they failed to take to the main stage for their slot.

Festival-goers were thanked for their patience as they tried to resolve the issue, before the group’s set had to be officially cancelled.

Organisers later announced the group will now perform on the Future Sounds stage on Sunday at 11:45 am and apologised to the Saturday ticket holders who missed out.

“We are delighted to be able to announce that after huge efforts by the band, @30SECONDSTOMARS will be playing the Radio 1 Future Sounds stage at #BigWeekend in Dundee, tomorrow (Sunday) at 11:45!”, a statement on BBC Radio’s 1 Twitter said.

“We know that there will be Saturday ticket holders who will be disappointed but hope that they can enjoy the show live on Radio 1, @BBCSounds and @BBCiPlayer.”

The account had previously confirmed the band were “unable to perform today due to technical difficulties”.

“Everyone associated with the band and Radio 1 has done everything they can to resolve the issues but it just wasn’t possible today”, they added in a statement shared to Twitter.

The US rockers had previously said they were “excited to join the madness” in Dundee and teased that they may have “a few surprises” for fans.

They released their debut self-titled studio album in 2002 and went on to release four more albums which included hits songs The Kill, Kings And Queens and This Is War.

First formed by brothers Jared and Shannon Leto, the group has undergone various line-up changes throughout the years.

They were among a hit Saturday line-up which will see The 1975 headline the main stage with the Jonas Brothers opening and closing for the group.

Rudimental will top the Radio 1 Future Sounds Stage while Joel Corry, Jess Glynne and ArrDee are also on Saturday’s bill.

The festival is taking place over three days at Camperdown Country Park between May 26 and 28 – and more than 80,000 fans are expected to attend.

On Sunday, Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi will top the bill on the main stage with the line-up also including Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, Niall Horan and Wet Leg.