Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Phillip Schofield previously denied affair with ITV colleague – Holly Willoughby

ShowbizPublished:

Schofield resigned from the broadcaster and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting to an ‘unwise, but not illegal’ affair.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby said former co-host Phillip Schofield previously denied to her having a relationship with a younger ITV colleague – saying his admission now is “very hurtful”.

Schofield, 61, resigned from the broadcaster on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on the talk show.

“It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news,” Ms Willoughby posted on Instagram on Saturday.

“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not.

Phillip Schofield
Schofield has faced months of controversy due to reports of a rift with Willoughby, his brother’s child sex abuse trial and a furore over his visit to the late Queen’s lying-in-state (PA)

“It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

In a statement published by the Daily Mail on Friday, Schofield said the affair began when he was still with his wife, Stephanie, and he is “very, very sorry” for being unfaithful.

Last weekend, Schofield quit This Morning with “immediate effect”.

Willoughby is staying on the programme.

Schofield has faced months of controversy due to reports of a rift with Willoughby, his brother’s child sex abuse trial and a furore over his visit to the late Queen’s lying-in-state.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News