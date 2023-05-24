Ronnie Wood ‘had best time’ playing with Johnny Depp and others at Beck concerts

Ronnie Wood

Ronnie Wood said he “had the best time” playing with “amazing musicians” at a series of concerts to honour the late Jeff Beck.

The rock musician shared a photo on Instagram of him with Johnny Depp in a Rastafarian-style colourful hat and blue and white scarf after the concerts, which took place on Monday and Tuesday at the Royal Albert Hall.

Beck’s widow Sandra Beck and guitarist Eric Clapton had announced A Tribute To Jeff Beck to honour his memory and artistry after the Grammy winner died in January at the age of 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis.

In the series of images, he also appeared alongside ZZ Top musician Billy Gibbons and Sir Rod Stewart.

Depp, who first met Beck in 2016, began recording an album with the influential rock guitarist while the Edward Scissorhands actor was also playing with Alice Cooper’s supergroup Hollywood Vampires.

In 2022, Beck released the full length album, titled 18, with Depp and the pair played a number of live gigs together, including at the Royal Albert Hall.

Depp, 59, appeared on stage on Monday, when he played songs such as Remember (Walkin’ In The Sand) by The Shangri-Las alongside Wood, Irish singer Imelda May and Gibbons.

Last week, Depp attended the Cannes Film Festival after premiering French film Jeanne Du Barry, his first film in three years.

It follows a defamation trial last year with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

In June, a jury returned a verdict in Depp’s favour and he was awarded 10.3 million dollars (£8.43 million) for damage to his reputation.