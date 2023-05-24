Amanda Holden backs Dermot O’Leary to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden has backed Dermot O’Leary to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

Schofield, 61, stepped down from the ITV talk show on Saturday after more than 20 years amid reports of a fallout with co-presenter Holly Willoughby – and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was jailed for 12 years for child sex offences.

Alison Hammond and O’Leary, who celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday, stepped in to present This Morning on Monday and Tuesday, while Craig Doyle took the helm with Hammond on Wednesday.

Amanda Holden has backed Dermot O’Leary to replace Phillip Schofield (PA)

Britain’s Got Talent judge Holden, who has previously spoken of an apparent rift between her and Schofield, backed O’Leary for a permanent place on the ITV sofa.

Appearing on her Heart Breakfast show, co-host Jamie Theakston asked if she thinks O’Leary would be “good to replace” Schofield.

The 52-year-old said: “Yes. I think him and Alison do a great job, don’t they?”