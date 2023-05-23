Bryan Adams wrote song urging peace talks ‘in response to worldwide conflicts’

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams said he wrote an anti-war song in response to the “lack of peace talks” amid worldwide conflicts.

The Canadian singer, known for hits such as Run To You and Summer Of ’69, has released the track What If There Were No Sides At All, which he co-wrote with collaborator Gretchen Peters.

The music video, co-directed by the music star, sees the 63-year-old holding a white flag emblazoned with a black peace sign while walking through a dystopian warscape.

In a statement given to the PA news agency, Adams said: “The song is in response to worldwide conflicts, lack of constructive peace talks, and the billions of dollars spent by governments to fund these endless and aimless wars.

“The song is not in response to any particular war, but to all conflicts and human struggle to get along.

“The locations are not specific to any one place and are meant to be representative of conflict wherever it breaks out in the world.”

Lyrics in the song include: “Why should one side win and the other side lose?”

A statement on the official Bryan Adams website said the aim of the track is to “provoke thought and perhaps even encourage governments to sit down and talk peace”.

It continued: “At the moment there is only escalating division and death – a result of the billions of dollars spent by governments to fund these endless wars. #peacenow.”