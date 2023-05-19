Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sir Ian McKellen says he was ‘sacked’ from his job as quizmaster at his own pub

ShowbizPublished:

Sir Ian is the leaseholder of The Grapes, Limehouse, a pub overlooking the Thames in east London.

Graham Norton Show – London
Graham Norton Show – London

Sir Ian McKellen says he was “sacked” from his unpaid job as quizmaster of his own pub.

The veteran actor, 83, said devising the questions for the trivia evening had taken him “a whole day” each week.

Sir Ian is the leaseholder of The Grapes, Limehouse, a pub overlooking the Thames in east London.

Appearing on The One Show along with fellow actor Roger Allam, he discussed his venture.

“It’s been there since the 16th century and I don’t drop in too often, but I’m invariably there for the quiz on a Monday. I used to run the quizzes,” he said.

“I used to actually be the quizmaster and I devised all the quiz questions. It took me a whole day in the week – 40 questions.

“I did this for a year and then my partner… in the pub said: ‘We don’t need you anymore’.

“I was sacked from my own pub, doing a job for which I wasn’t paid.”

He added: “Anyway, they’ve got professionals in now and it’s much better.”

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News