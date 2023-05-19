Police end probe into death of S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole

Paul Cattermole

Police have confirmed they have concluded investigations into the death of S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole.

The founding member of the 1990s pop group was found dead at his home in Dorset on April 6 aged 46.

The announcement by Dorset Police comes a day after the county’s coroner revealed there would not be an inquest into his death as he died of “natural causes”.

A Dorset Police spokesman said: “Following further liaison with the coroner’s office, it has been confirmed that no further police assistance is required and our inquiries have concluded.”

Paul Cattermole was found dead at his home in April (James Arnold/PA)

A spokeswoman for Dorset coroner’s office said on Thursday: “We confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded.

“As his death was from natural causes, there will be no inquest.”

Mr Cattermole’s death came as the band was reforming for a 25th anniversary reunion tour which fellow member Hannah Spearritt recently confirmed she would now not be joining.

The band has since rebranded as S Club.

Following Mr Cattermole’s death, the band posted on Twitter: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.

“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.