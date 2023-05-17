Matt Willis: It will be really hard for my daughter to learn about my addiction

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

Matt Willis says it is going to be “really hard” to see his eldest daughter learn about his past struggles with addiction.

The 40-year-old, who rose to fame in noughties pop punk band Busted, said the “ripple effect” of addiction on family members is “huge”.

His new BBC documentary, Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction, looks back at some of his “darkest days” as he explores what could be behind his addiction.

Emma Willis and Matt Willis (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to the BBC he said his addiction was “exhausting, tiring, all-consuming” and had left “emotional scars” on his wife, TV presenter Emma Willis.

“I loved her with all my heart but I couldn’t stop … and nothing she could say or do would make me stop,” he said.

“She was so focussed on keeping me clean that she neglected her care, and I did too.”

The couple have three children, and Willis said he was nervous about having his eldest daughter watch the documentary.

“It’s going to be really hard to see her dad like that and what her mum had to deal with,” he said.

Busted members (left to right) Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Willis (PA)

“But I think nothing should be swept under the carpet. We have to be as honest and open as possible.”

Busted, known for hit songs including What I Go to School For, Year 3000 and Air Hostess, are due to go back on tour in September.

Willis said that during previous international tours his addiction had gotten out of control, but that this year he was confident things would be different.

“I’ve been really honest with the band and everyone knows what I’m dealing with. Everyone wants to help,” he said.