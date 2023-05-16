Supernatural's Sam Winchester turns heads in visit to Wolverhampton pub with wife

The Mermaid, Wolverhampton, where the couple was spotted

TV fans in Wolverhampton were shocked as Mr Padalecki, who played Sam Winchester on Supernatural, and his wife Genevieve Padalecki visited The Mermaid, on Bridgnorth Road.

The two Hollywood stars are known for their roles on the American dark fantasy series, Supernatural, on which Genevieve played the demon, Ruby.

On Instagram, after their visit on the day Americans celebrate Mother's Day, Jared wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to my best friend and partner in crime @GenPadalecki.

"I learn more from you every day and I love watching our children learn from you every day (even when you steal my beanie.) Thank you for being you."

The couple visited the pub to get a drink and a bite to eat after exploring Wolverhampton.

Jasveer Jaswal, shift manager at the Mermaid said: "It was quite a shock. I served them both originally, they said they came over for a bit of a break and that they popped in for a bit of food and a drink.

"I didn't know who they were at first, but they were absolutely lovely people, they had their food and a couple of local drinks and hit a few other places."

The couple posted a picture of the pub on their Instagram with the instantly recognisable outside decor.

Mr Jaswal continued: "It was nice that they liked the pub, It's quite meaningful that they put a picture of the pub on their Instagram. I did respond to the post to say 'thank you' for that one.