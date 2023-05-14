Notification Settings

S Club 7 rebrands as five-piece S Club following death of Paul Cattermole

Published:

An announcement on Instagram also said that Hannah Spearritt would not be joining the band’s 25th anniversary tour.

Paul Cattermole
Paul Cattermole

Pop band S Club 7 has rebranded as S Club following the death of Paul Cattermole.

Hannah Spearritt will not join their 25th anniversary tour which will see the band become a five-piece.

Member Jon Lee said in a video on the band’s Instagram: “You’ve probably noticed that there’s only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won’t be joining us on this tour.

“We wish her all the best for the future.”

The number seven had been removed from the band’s social media and website on Sunday.

Founding member Mr Cattermole died at his home in Dorset on April 6 aged 46.

