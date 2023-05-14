Kate Winslet leads trend for vampy black outfits at the Bafta TV awards

Kate Winslet

The sun might have been shining in London for the Bafta TV awards, but black was the overwhelming fashion trend on the red carpet.

Stars including Bad Sisters actress Sharon Horgan and I Am Ruth’s Kate Winslet led a slew of celebrities wearing all black for the annual awards ceremony honouring the best of British television, hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

Kate Winslet (Yui Mok/PA)

Nominated for the best leading actress gong for her role in I Am Ruth, Winslet kept things sleek and simple on the red carpet.

The form-fitting black midi dress had an asymmetric halterneck silhouette, and Winslet had her hair swept into an updo. Giving the look a subtle pop of colour, she paired the dress with deep purple heels.

Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton (Yui Mok/PA)

Winslet walked the red carpet with her daughter Mia Threapleton, who acts alongside her in I Am Ruth. Threapleton matched her mother in black: wearing a halterneck jumpsuit with wide legs, a white cummerbund and her hair in a similar updo.

Sharon Horgan (Yui Mok/PA)

Horgan wore a black gown by cult label The Vampire’s Wife, set up by model Susie Cave.

The slightly see-through dress had puff shoulders and a floral motif. Called the Night Sparrow Floral-Devore Gown, it retails at £1,795.

“The gracious high neckline and capped sleeves whisper of Victoriana,” the brand says of the dress.

Claudia Winkleman (Yui Mok/PA)

Claudia Winkleman is nominated for best entertainment performance for her role presenting reality show Traitors.

Claudia Winkleman (Yui Mok/PA)

On the red carpet, she gave a sartorial nod to the BBC show by wearing a tailored black suit with the word Faithful emblazoned across the back.

Golda Rosheuvel (Yui Mok/PA)

Queen Charlotte and Bridgerton actress Golda Rosheuvel swapped towering wigs and corseted gowns for a modern black dress with silver sparkly detailing on the bodice and a chiffon cape attachment.

Michelle Visage (Yui Mok/PA)

Taking on red carpet presenting duties for the event, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage wore a Versace-inspired black gown laden with chains by Berlin-based designer Jasmin Erbas.

Laura Whitmore (Yui Mok/PA)

Former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore wore a vampy black gown for the awards show. The two-piece gown had a surreal see-through mesh section around the midriff and simple Nineties-inspired spaghetti straps.

Frankie Bridge (Yui Mok/PA)

Continuing the trend for sexy black outfits was singer Frankie Bridge, in a slim-fitting gown with long sleeves, a high neck and extreme cut-outs on either side of the waist.

Anita Rani (Yui Mok/PA)

Presenter Anita Rani seemed to take inspiration from Nineties supermodels in her look: a silky black gown with a halterneck and loose cowl neck and open back.

Her super short hair was slicked back and on Instagram she thanked her “sexy makeup witch” – make-up artist SJ Wai – for her smokey eye look.

Vogue Williams (Yui Mok/PA)

Irish model Vogue Williams continued the trend for all black, in a daring Alice Temperley gown made up of a bodysuit underneath a sheer mesh dress over the top.

She topped off the look with a long slicked back ponytail and bright red lip.