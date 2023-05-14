Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner announce they are expecting their first baby

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner (Suzan Moore/PA)

Jack Whitehall has announced he and his girlfriend, Roxy Horner, are expecting their first child together.

The comedian and Bad Education star posted on Twitter a photo of him and Horner, 31, with them both announcing the news on their social media on Sunday.

Whitehall, 34, jokingly captioned the post: “Should probably finally learn to drive now. #Adulting #DadLevel.”

Model Horner wrote on her Instagram: “The best news to share…”