Mae Muller needs to beat the odds to win Eurovision

ShowbizPublished:

Bookies are backing Sweden’s Loreen to claim victory for a second time.

Mae Muller

UK entrant Mae Muller will need to beat the odds to win this year’s Eurovision Song Contest – with the bookies backing Sweden’s Loreen to claim victory for a second time.

Muller, 25, will perform I Wrote A Song at the final in Liverpool on Saturday, but is an outsider, according to the bookies.

Betfair has the UK at 66/1 to win the contest, while Ladbrokes has Muller at 40/1 – the 10th most likely act to take the Eurovision crown.

Alex Apati, of Ladbrokes, said: “Mae Muller should look away now… her odds of finishing top of the Eurovision pile have taken a massive hit with just over 24 hours to go until the show gets under way.”

Swedish entrant Loreen during the dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool
Swedish entrant Loreen during the dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Aaron Chown/PA)

Loreen, who won in 2012 with the song Euphoria, is competing again with power ballad Tattoo.

Ladbrokes has her at 1/2 to win, with Betfair putting Sweden as 4/9 favourites.

Finland, whose entrant Kaarija will perform Cha Cha Cha, is ranked as second favourite at 5/2 by both bookies.

Ukraine, which won with Stefania by Kalush Orchestra last year, is also tipped to do well, with odds of 12/1.

