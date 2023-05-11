Sam Ryder delights Eurovision fans with impromptu performance on Liverpool docks

Eurovision 2023

Sam Ryder wowed fans with an impromptu performance on Liverpool’s historic docks ahead of the next knock-out round at Eurovision.

The 33-year-old singer, who came second at last year’s contest in Turin with his track Space Man, performed a short set from the steps of the Grade l listed Albert Dock Traffic Office.

Dressed in a turquoise and green cardigan with a matching hair clip holding back his long blonde hair, he was accompanied by an acoustic guitarist.

Sam Ryder on the steps of the Albert Dock Traffic Office (Peter Byrne/PA)

Harking back to his days busking to strangers on the street, Ryder sung a cover of Queen’s Radio Ga Ga as well as his own songs Somebody and Mountain.

An audience of hundreds comprising both Liverpudlians and Eurovision fans from across the world gathered after he put out a call on social media.

For his rendition of Radio Ga Ga, he changed the lyrics to reference Eurovision’s history before encouraging the crowd to take part in a call and response section.

He also called for a round of applause for the “legends” performing at Eurovision this year.

As he ended his set, rain began to fall heavily, although the crowd stayed to cheer his departure.

A crowd of hundreds gathered to watch Sam Ryder in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Beforehand two members of the Riverdance group, Jane from Liverpool and Anton from Ukraine, performed an impromptu routine to Cha Cha Cha by Finnish entrant Kaarija.

Ryder rose to fame as the British hopeful in Eurovision 2022 missing out on the top spot to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.