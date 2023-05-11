Former Eurovision winners to entertain fans on eve of contest

Mardi Gras Katrina

Four Eurovision “legends”, including UK winner Katrina, will perform for fans on the eve of this year’s final.

Katrina, who claimed victory as part of Katrina and the Waves with Love Shine a Light in 1997, will join three other winners to perform in the Eurovision Village in Liverpool on Friday, the day before the city hosts the song contest final.

The Eurovision Legends Performance, announced by TikTok, will also feature Conchita Wurst, who won for Austria in 2014 with the song Rise Like A Phoenix.

Conchita Wurst (Yui Mok/PA)

Ruslana, who became the first Ukrainian winner in 2004, will be performing, as well as Sweden’s Charlotte Perrelli, who won in 1999.

The event will be hosted by TikTok creator Coco Sarel and DJ and presenter Arielle Free.

Ruslana has already appeared on stage in the fan village this week, performing with the English National Opera as part of the EuroFestival programme of cultural events accompanying the song contest.

This year, the competition is being hosted in the UK on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine, who are unable to hold the event due to the Russian invasion.