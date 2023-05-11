Final Eurovision qualifiers announced as Zelensky blocked from addressing final

Eurovision 2023

Poland, Australia and Cyprus have qualified for the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest as it emerged Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had been blocked from making an address.

Sixteen countries competed on Thursday night for the 10 remaining spots in Saturday’s showdown in Liverpool.

Those who won over the voting public also included Albania, Estonia, Belgium and Austria. Lithuania, Armenia and Slovenia were also voted through.

But Greece, Denmark, Georgia, Iceland, San Marino and Romania failed to qualify.

It came as the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the contest, said it had declined Mr Zelensky’s request to address the event’s audience on Saturday.

The contest is this year being held in the UK on behalf of war-torn Ukraine, which triumphed in Turin last year following a wave of support from the voting public.

A statement from the EBU said: “The Eurovision Song Contest is an international entertainment show and governed by strict rules and principles which have been established since its creation.

“As part of these, one of the cornerstones of the contest is the non-political nature of the event.

“This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the contest.

“The request by Mr Zelensky to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted as it would be against the rules of the event.”