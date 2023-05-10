Scarlett Johansson: Second pregnancy was a distraction from 2021 Disney lawsuit

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London

Scarlett Johansson says being pregnant with her second child was a “wonderful distraction” from her high-profile legal battle with Disney in 2021.

The Hollywood actress, known for her role of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), said she had been made “sad and disappointed” by the company’s response to her lawsuit.

Johansson launched legal action against Walt Disney Studios in July 2021 over the streaming release of superhero movie Black Widow.

The Hollywood actress is known for her role of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The actress said her contract guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release and the film’s arrival on Disney+ at the same time as it was shown in cinemas deprived her of potential earnings.

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed Disney issued a strongly worded response accusing the star of showing a “callous disregard” to the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to US publication Variety, Johansson recalled the period, saying: “I was sad and disappointed. But mostly sad.

“It was such a surreal moment because we were all isolated and just sort of emerging a little bit. I was also really heavily pregnant, too, which in a weird way was amazing timing.

“Suddenly, your entire attention is drawn to this miracle of life. So, I had the most wonderful distraction in the world and soon after had a beautiful baby.”

Johansson added that she had received much support for her actions.

“I couldn’t even walk through a restaurant without somebody saying, ‘Good for you. Stand up for yourself’,” she said.

“I could see that it had a bigger impact. I got support from strangers that have no skin in the game at all.”

Johansson and her husband Colin Jost welcomed the child, a boy named Cosmo, in August 2021.

The actress settled with Disney over the claims in October 2021, though terms of the settlement were not disclosed.