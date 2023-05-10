Notification Settings

Robert De Niro reveals he has welcomed his seventh child

ShowbizPublished:

The Oscar-winning actor, 79, shared the news during a recent interview about his upcoming film About My Father.

Robert De Niro at EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Robert De Niro has revealed he has welcomed his seventh child.

The Oscar-winning actor, 79, shared the news during a recent interview with ET Canada about his upcoming film About My Father.

Asked about being a father of six, he corrected the reporter, saying: “Seven, actually … I just had a baby.”

De Niro stars alongside Sebastian Maniscalco in About My Father, which sees a man encouraged by his fiancee to bring his father along to spend a holiday weekend with her wealthy and eccentric family.

The Irishman International Premiere and Closing Gala – BFI London Film Festival 2019
The Oscar-winning actor, 79, shared the news during a recent interview about his upcoming film About My Father (Ian West/PA)

Asked about his own experiences of fatherhood, De Niro told ET Canada: ”I don’t think I’ve ever been a cool father.

“I’m ok. My kids disagree with me at times, they’re respectful.

“My daughter is 11 and she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her and adore her.”

He added: “With my youngest now there will be more to come but that’s, you know – that’s what it is.”

De Niro has six other children: Drena, Raphael, Aaron, Julian, Elliot and Helen.

The veteran actor added that sometimes he has to be “stern about stuff” with his children.

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, (sometimes) you just have no choice,” he told ET Canada.

“And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

Representatives for De Niro have been approached for comment about the news.

