Rita Ora joined by 12-year-old Ukrainian dancer for Eurovision performance

This is Sofiia – A dancer and refugee from Rivne, in the north west of Kyiv. She has been living in Warrington since 2022.

To me, Sofiia represents strength and hope during these turbulent, tragic and changeable times. We must not forget the privilege the UK has to play its… pic.twitter.com/iNkbBbhYMz

— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) May 9, 2023