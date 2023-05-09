King and Queen make surprise film appearance at first Eurovision semi-final

Royal visit to Cambridge

Eurovision Song Contest fans were given a royal surprise as they settled in for the first semi-final of the song contest on Tuesday night.

Fans filled the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool as the international competition got under way in Merseyside, with the King and Queen making a cameo during the opening film titled Welcome to Liverpool.

As 160 million people watched on, the film began with the moment a young Liverpudlian boy discovers that his home city is set to host the 2023 contest before travelling across the city telling his friends and family the news.

Throughout the journey, a number of celebrities and recognisable faces make an appearance who have their own personal connection to the city.

These included Wirral-born baker Paul Hollywood, Ukrainian Everton footballer Vitalii Mykolenko and Liverpool Women’s footballers Sofie Lungaard and Emma Koivisto, from Denmark and Finland respectively.

The King and Queen revealed the new-look stage in Liverpool last month before appearing in the pre-recorded clip, with Subwoolfer, who represented Norway with the song Give That Wolf A Banana in the Eurovision Song Contest last year, seen walking in front of them in the film.

People in Eurovision Village at Pier Head in Liverpool watch the Eurovision semi-final on big screens (Aaron Chown/PA)

The late Paul O’Grady also featured during the introduction, with the Wirral-born TV personality and comedian recording the cameo before his death last month.