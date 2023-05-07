Matt Healy gives surprise performance at Taylor Swift’s Nashville show

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn

The 1975 frontman Matt Healy made a surprise appearance at the Nashville performance of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour on Saturday night.

The English musician delighted fans when he appeared on stage in a skeleton onesie supporting indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers on her first night of opening for Swift.

It comes after weeks of speculation that Healy was dating the multi-award winning pop star.

Swift had also sung two 1975 numbers at their London gig in February.

i’d never thought i'd see matty healy in a skeleton onesie playing with phoebe bridgers at the eras tour pic.twitter.com/66cn5HwEgg — SITA (@raspberhrriies) May 7, 2023

Photos taken on Saturday night showed Healy performing with Bridgers, seated on the edge of the stage as he accompanied the singer on guitar.

The singer-songwriter’s other bandmembers also appeared in skeleton onesies, while Bridgers herself wore the same black and pearl-embellished Gucci outfit she had previously worn for her live performance on Saturday Night Live in February 2021.