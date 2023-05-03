MasterChef Australia to air with ‘full support’ from Jock Zonfrillo’s family

Network 10 has announced that the new series of Masterchef will commence this coming Sunday at 7:30PM, with the blessing of Jock Zonfrillo's family.

The premiere of the show was suspended following the passing of Zonfrillo.

A special edition of #TheProjectTV: A Tribute To Jock… pic.twitter.com/u7YeHHLC6w

— The Project (@theprojecttv) May 3, 2023