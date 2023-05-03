Bradley Walsh and his son Barney will host BBC’s revival of Gladiators

Bradley and Barney Walsh

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney have been announced as the new hosts of sports entertainment show Gladiators.

Gladiators was originally broadcast from 1992 to 2000 and is set to be revived on the BBC with an 11-episode series being filmed this year.

The BBC said the show “has always been a huge part of the Walsh family” as Bradley’s wife Donna was head choreographer for the Gladiator cheerleaders and Bradley appeared in the Celebrities vs Jockeys special in 1997.

? Presenters, ready? Bradley and Barney Walsh are confirmed as hosts of Gladiators Read more ➡️ https://t.co/JHXDEQi1Zb pic.twitter.com/NAmYO8UPxH — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) May 3, 2023

Bradley, who presents hit ITV quiz show The Chase, said: “Wow! I can’t believe that I’ve been asked to be part of this iconic show.

“I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut and now I get to co-host a new version of Gladiators!!! Saturday night family entertainment at its best… Are you ready?!”

Barney, who also stars alongside his father in ITV comedy travel series Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, said: “Gladiators has been a massive part of our family and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this iconic show.

“I’m so excited for everyone to see the spectacle, elite athletes and fantastic family entertainment that is Gladiators.”

Bradley Walsh and his wife Donna with their son Barney (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The new series will see a new generation of “superhuman Gladiators” compete against a brave set of contenders in the test of speed and strength.

They will take part in a series of brand new games alongside classic challenges including fan favourites Duel, Hang Tough and The Eliminator – the gruelling obstacle course – when the competition kicks off at the Utilita Arena Sheffield around June 2023.