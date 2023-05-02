Wrexham fans: What Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have done means everything

Wrexham Victory Parade

Wrexham FC fans have said what Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have done for their club “means everything” as they celebrated promotion to the English Football League.

There were jubilant scenes in the Welsh city on Tuesday as the team returned for an open top bus parade, which the Hollywood stars attended.

Wrexham sealed their promotion to League Two after a 15-year absence with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood on April 22.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate (Martin Rickett/PA)

Long-time supporter Jason Jones told the PA news agency that the work of the two “big names” was “surreal”.

“Fifteen years of non-league football that at times has been really depressing, it’s been dreadful,” he said.

“But the two big names came in, they bought us and this is what they’ve done … it’s surreal, to be honest.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime (thing) – for A-list celebrities to come in and do this. It just wouldn’t work with anybody else, would it?

“When these guys came in we knew something special was going to happen, and it has.”

Reynolds and McElhenney were at the Racecourse Ground for the victory over Boreham Wood last month, joining in with the post-match celebrations among joyous fans on the pitch.