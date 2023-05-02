Rihanna, Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss show off pregnancies at the Met Gala

Rihanna

Grammy-winning singer Rihanna, tennis star Serena Williams and model Karlie Kloss showed off their growing bumps at the Met Gala 2023.

Arriving over an hour late to the event, Rihanna – who is pregnant with her second child – wore a bridal-inspired white look.

The theme of the event was “In honour of Karl”, with the dress code asking celebrities to be inspired by Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld in their looks.

Rihanna (L) and Asap Rocky (Evan Agostini/AP)

The bride is a major symbol of Chanel, as the fashion house historically closes its couture show with a white wedding outfit.

Rihanna gave a typically extravagant interpretation of the bridal look, with the top half of her hooded outfit featuring camellias – Lagerfeld’s favourite flower and a common motif in his designs – and the bottom half progressing into a long train.

Rihanna (Evan Agostini/AP)

She topped off the look with white sunglasses featuring 3D lashes.

While walking up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Rihanna undid the hood and turned it into a loose jacket, revealing a simple white dress underneath hugging her baby bump.

While her partner, rapper Asap Rocky, wore a kilt over jeans, with a more traditional Lagerfeld-inspired white shirt, jacket and tie on top.

Serena Williams is expecting her second child with entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian (Evan Agostini/AP)

Williams, 41, is expecting her second child with entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian, who walked the carpet with her.

The retired tennis player wore a monochromatic outfit with Art Deco-inspired detailing on the skirt, accessorised with multiple strings of pearls around her neck and a layered pearl headband.

Pearls were a common theme in Lagerfeld’s designs and Williams’ Gucci outfit was a nod to that – while also referencing his love of a black-and-white colour palette.

Alexis Ohanian (L) and Serena Williams (Evan Agostini/AP)

The outfit showed off her baby bump with Williams telling Vogue on the carpet: “There’s three of us here.

“I’m good, I’m really good now. I can breathe, I can stop, I’m not hiding but… Yeah.”

Ohanian also wore Gucci in a classic black tuxedo.

Joshua Kushner (L) and Karlie Kloss (Evan Agostini/AP)

American model Kloss, 30, is expecting her second child with businessman husband Joshua Kushner.

Wearing a Loewe outfit designed by Northern Irish fashion designer Jonathan Anderson, her black gown featured Lagerfeld’s signature strings of pearls, with a trompe-l’oeil design giving a modern, surrealist edge to the ensemble.

“I’m so happy, this is the first time I’m sharing my news, so it’s very special,” she told Vogue.

She continued: “I was pregnant last time during the pandemic so I didn’t leave my sweatpants.

“So this is the first time I’m on a red carpet pregnant and it’s a super special moment, also kind of vulnerable – so I don’t know how to style a belly. I can’t imagine a more special moment.”