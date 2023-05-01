Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Netflix releases first trailer for Sir David Attenborough’s Our Planet II

ShowbizPublished:

The four-part series will premiere on Netflix on June 14.

Our Planet II
Our Planet II

Netflix has released the first look at the second series of popular natural history documentary Our Planet narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

The four-part series, from the Emmy Award-winning team behind the show’s first series and Planet Earth, will “unravel the mysteries of how and why animals migrate”.

The 50-minute episodes promise to “reveal some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world”, Netflix has said.

The streaming platform said the first series of Our Planet has more than 570 million hours viewed since its release in April 2019.

The trailer, released on Monday which shares snippets from the series “captured with spectacular and innovative cinematography”, reveals that Our Planet II will return on June 14 only on Netflix.

The series is produced by Huw Cordey, with executive producers Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey for Silverback Films.

It is part of new projects premiering over the next few years as part of Netflix’s push into natural history documentary programmes.

Our Planet II
Our Planet II (John Haskew/Netflix/PA)

The streamer is doubling down on the “Our” brand – with Our Oceans, Our Living World and Our Water coming to the platform in 2024 and 2025.

Our Oceans will explore the world of wonders that lies beneath the waves, while Our Living World will reveal the connections that unite us all and sustains life in our universe.

Our Water World, due to premiere in 2025, will look at the freshwater systems that help our planet thrive, led by the executive producer of Blue Planet II, James Honeyborne.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News