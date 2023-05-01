Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead announces name of third child

Binky Felstead

Former Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead revealed she has named her third child Wilder.

The 32-year-old TV personality said she had given birth to a baby boy on April 15 at 10.45pm with husband Max Darnton, with whom she also shares her second son Wolfie.

Felstead, whose real name is Alexandra, shared a photograph on Instagram of her three children sat on a bridge in the countryside, revealing her newborn son’s name on Monday.

The caption read: “INDIA. WOLFIE. WILDER… I’m a very lucky mummy.”

It comes weeks after the couple shared two different vlogs of their birthing journey on Instagram.

Felstead’s video documented the moments before the baby was born, with the reality star packing a maternity bag from a printed-off list and travelling to the hospital with her husband.

It also captured her labour and moments after her son was born, before the couple took the newborn home.

Felstead captioned the post: “Couldn’t be happier he’s just perfect. We now have three musketeers.”

Meanwhile, her husband Darnton’s video captures the couple entering and leaving the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London, where royals including Diana, Princess of Wales have given birth.