Aerosmith announce farewell tour marking 50 years together

Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform

US rock band Aerosmith have announced a farewell tour marking more than five decades together.

The group, comprising Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford, are known for hits including Dream On, Walk This Way and I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.

On Monday, they released a star-studded video featuring celebrity friends, including Eminem, Dolly Parton and Sir Ringo Starr, reacting to the “earth-shattering news” the band are calling time.

The group announced a string of North American dates for their Peace Out tour starting on September 2 in Philadelphia, which will feature their catalogue of rock classics.

The 40-date run of shows, which includes a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve, will end on January 26 2024 in Montreal.

No European dates have so far been announced.

In a joint statement, the band said: “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!

“Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Perry, Aerosmith co-founder and lead guitarist, told the Associated Press: “I think it’s about time.”

The 72-year-old said he believes it is time to say goodbye, especially as all the bandmates are over the age of 70, with frontman Tyler the oldest aged 75.

“It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here. You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this,” Perry said.

“It’s been a while since we’ve actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great.

“It was fun, but (we’re) kind of anxious to get back on the road.”

In a statement to The Associated Press, Tyler said: “We’re opening up Pandora’s Box one last time to present our fans with the Peace Out tour.

“Be there or beware as we bring all the toys out of the attic. Get ready.”

The band said drummer Kramer will not take part in the upcoming tour as he continues to focus his attention on his family and health, with John Douglas continuing to take his place.

Aerosmith, formed in Boston in 1970, and are one of the most popular acts of all time, with 150 million records sold around the world.