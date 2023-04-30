‘Love is everything’ – Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks celebrate 35 years of marriage

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have celebrated 35 years of marriage with a yellow-frosted cake.

The acting couple, who married in 1988 and have one of the longest marriages in Hollywood, marked their Coral wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Posting on Instagram, Wilson wrote: “35 years of marriage. April 30 1988. Love is everything.”

The 66-year-old actress and producer, known for 1999’s Runaway Bride and Hanks-starring 1993 romantic comedy Sleepless In Seattle, also shared a pictured of them together smiling.

In the image, two-time Oscar-winning actor Hanks appears to be trying to show her the cake, which has; “happy anniversary” written on it.

The 66-year-old actor shares two sons with Wilson and has two children from a previous marriage to Samantha Lewes.

Celebrities including actress Jennifer Garner and Oscar-winner Julianne Moore and Call Me Maybe singer Carly Rae Jepsen offered their congratulations to Hanks and Wilson on the social media site.

13 Going On 30 star Garner wrote: “Happy anniversary, Rita! Congratulations!”

Hanks, who took home Academy Awards with leading actor roles for Philadelphia in 1993 and the following year for Forrest Gump, recently starred in the drama A Man Called Otto, which was produced by Wilson.

The film follows Otto Anderson – played by Hanks – a disgruntled man who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife before his life changes with the arrival of a new family to his street.