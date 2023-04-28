Harry Styles addresses reports of One Direction reunion on final Late Late Show

The Brit Awards 2023

Harry Styles said he would “never say never” to a One Direction reunion as he appeared on the final episode of James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

The boy band, which includes Wolverhampton's Liam Payne, were regular guests on the programme until going on indefinite hiatus in 2015 and Styles has continued to appear as he forges a successful solo career.

In April the programme was forced to debunk media reports suggesting the finale would feature a full reunion of the former X Factor stars, with its official twitter account posting “FALSE ALARM” in red letters.

For one final time, it's #SpillYourGuts with Will Ferrell and @Harry_Styles! pic.twitter.com/xb3Sokl2Dc — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 28, 2023

However, the episode did feature a nod to the group during its regular Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts game, which saw Styles and US actor and comedian Will Ferrell answering questions or eating disgusting food.

The singer was asked, “Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion?” prompting wild screams from the studio audience.

After a long pause, Styles answered: “I would never say never to that.

“I think if there was a time where we all felt that that was what we wanted to do then I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

Corden leaned in and high-fived the singer to loud cheers.

Styles later told Corden he was “very proud of everything you’ve done” and that he had been an “inspiration” to him.