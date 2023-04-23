House Of The Dragon and This Is Going To Hurt dominate Bafta TV Craft Awards

Bafta Television Craft Awards

Game Of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon and BBC dark comedy This Is Going To Hurt swept the Bafta Television Craft Awards, scooping three prizes apiece.

The annual ceremony celebrates behind-the-scenes talent and was hosted by comedian and TV presenter Mel Giedroyc at The Brewery in London on Sunday evening.

House Of The Dragon, the HBO fantasy drama based on author George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood and set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, initially dominated the awards ceremony.

It’s another win for House Of The Dragon with Angus Bickerton, Nikeah Forde, Asa Shoul, Mike Dawson, MPC and Pixomondo taking home the award for Special, Visual & Graphic Effects ✨#BAFTACraftAwards pic.twitter.com/VHDrxApX5f — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 23, 2023

The big-name series starring Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine won awards for make-up and hair design, sound: fiction and special, visual and graphic effects.

Meanwhile, dark medical comedy This Is Going To Hurt, based on the best-selling book of the same name by Adam Kay, also took home a trio of gongs.

The BBC series starring Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod won in both the scripted casting and editing category, while best writer: drama went to 42-year-old Kay who is a first time winner.

The state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II won two awards for sound: factual and in the director: multi-camera category for coverage including the service from Westminster Abbey and procession of the coffin through London.

It featured commentary from presenters including Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young and David Dimbleby – who came out of retirement for the event.

Meanwhile the entertainment craft team award went to BBC flagship show Strictly Come Dancing.