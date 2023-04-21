Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

I’m A Celebrity’s Janice Dickinson hits back at ‘naughty’ Christopher Biggins

ShowbizPublished:

Biggins sparked a row with the model over comments he made on a podcast last year.

Janice Dickinson and Christopher Biggins on Friday Night With Jonathan Ross
Janice Dickinson and Christopher Biggins on Friday Night With Jonathan Ross

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Janice Dickinson has criticised Christopher Biggins as “naughty” after he branded her “vulgar” during an interview.

The 68-year-old American model and TV personality appeared in the seventh series of the ITV show in 2007, finishing runner-up to Biggins.

She is now returning for an all-stars series in South Africa, which has already been recorded.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain alongside Shaun Ryder, another contestant in the upcoming series, she hit back at the performer.

Dale Winton funeral
Christopher Biggins (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She said: “I had a blast the first time in Australia. I really did. I hung out almost until the end. I placed second. It was Christopher Biggins and myself.

“Christopher is very naughty because he has been saying bad things about me in the press, so I just have to say that I am not vulgar.”

Turning to her fellow guest, she added: “Sean will tell you I am not vulgar” to which the Happy Mondays frontman replied: “Oh, no you are not vulgar, Janice. That’s me.”

During an appearance on the White Wine Question Time podcast in January 2022, Biggins described her as “the most hideous woman I have ever met in my life”.

He added: “She is certainly not on my Christmas card list, I can tell you.”

The upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity will feature TV presenter Carol Vorderman, Diversity dance troupe star Jordan Banjo and former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on April 24.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News