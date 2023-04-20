He's having a laugh! Palace date for Frank Skinner MBE

Frank Skinner shows off his medal after after being made a member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

The comedian and presenter, from Smethwick, travelled to Buckingham Palace to receive his medal from the Princess Royal.

He was awarded the honour for services to entertainment.

Skinner, 66, whose real name is Christopher Collins, joked upon receiving notice of his honour, he thought there may have been an “administrative error”.

The comedian, who co-wrote football anthem Three Lions for Euro 1996, added: “I deal mainly in laughs and applause and they disappear into the air quite quickly.

“So getting a proper medal that you can hold on to and polish regularly feels (it) has given my career a sense of permanence that I like.”

Frank Skinner is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace

The Baggies fanatic has written books about his childhood in the Black Country and maintains strong links, often going to the football with friend, presenter Adrian Chiles.

He is one of Britain’s most accomplished comedians and has picked up a Perrier Award for his work.

Skinner said that had held off on telling those closest to him about his MBE as he couldn’t believe it was true.

He went on to say that he can’t help but think of his late parents who would have been “over the moon” at his MBE.

He said: “You can’t help thinking of that thing of, you know, I grew up in a council house and all that, and my mum and dad who are no longer with us would have been absolutely over the moon about this whole thing.”

Skinner joined This Is England actor Stephen Graham at Buckingham Palace.

Graham, 49, best known for his role as Andrew Gascoigne in 2006 film This Is England, was made an OBE for services to drama.

The Liverpudlian actor, who recently starred as Mr Wormwood in the Matilda The Musical film, and featured in BBC hit series Line Of Duty, dedicated the honour to his mother, who he announced on December 31 had passed away.

Graham shared on Twitter: “I feel so honoured and proud to share this with her. An OBE for both of us, mum.”

Also being made MBEs at Buckingham Palace was Verity Naylor, director of operations for the British Paralympic Association, and Georgina Harland, who was the first female chef de mission of the British Olympic Association for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Both women were included in the Queen’s 2022 Birthday Honours. Harland said she was “incredibly proud and humbled to be awarded an MBE for services to Olympic Sport”.