Jim Broadbent: Film can lead to more positive stories about ‘my generation’

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry screening – London

Jim Broadbent says it is “lovely” to have a film about people of his age that does not revolve around death, after starring in The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry.

The award-winning actor, 73, said he hoped the story would encourage more films about “older people who aren’t actually at the end of life”.

Broadbent stars as the eponymous Harold Fry in the new movie, which is based on a novel of the same name by Rachel Joyce.

It tells the story of a man in his 60s, who embarks on a journey to visit his old friend Queenie in the hospice after learning she is dying – walking more than 400 miles in the process.

Broadbent attended a gala screening of the film in central London on Tuesday, alongside Joyce and his co-stars Dame Penelope Winton and Earl Cave.

“It’s lovely to have a film about people our age that isn’t about them dying, I mean dementia or something,” he told the PA news agency.

“I think this is just going to encourage more films about older people who aren’t actually at the end of life. They’re all full of energy and ambition and (have) complex, complicated stories all going on.”

Broadbent added that the industry was at risk of becoming “too limited” to blockbuster franchises such as Marvel or DC, adding “maybe they can bring more films (out) about my generation”.

Joyce said that seeing her book, first published in 2012, made into a big screen film was “incredibly moving”.

“I feel like for the past two years now I’ve just been on the brink of tears, because it was just so private and they’ve made it so beautiful,” she told PA.

“I’m so grateful for the entire production company, the crew and the cast… everybody really got on board.”