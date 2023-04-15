Rylan Clark: I want to sit in my pyjamas after quitting Strictly: It Takes Two

Flackstock festival

Rylan Clark said he wants to “sit indoors in his pyjamas for a bit” after quitting as a presenter of Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two.

The 34-year-old TV personality announced on Wednesday along with the BBC that he would step down from the spin-off of the celebrity dance show after four years.

Clark told his Radio 2 show Rylan On Saturday: “So I just want to say publicly to all the Strictly family, I love you dearly for the last four years.”

He added: “Can I just confirm please as well, I’m seeing all the rumours. Please carry on with your rumours, I ain’t going anywhere darling.

“It was just my time to say thank you and you know, go, and I don’t know, sit indoors in my pyjamas for a bit.”

Clark will continue to provide the BBC’s commentary for the Eurovision Song Contest this May as well as doing his Radio 2 show, the BBC said.

He also thanked former long-time It Takes Two presenter Zoe Ball and professional dancer Janette Manrara – who took over from her in 2021 – along with Strictly presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Clark added: “It’s just been amazing, It’s just been so lovely and I love everyone well… So now I’ve got the certificate, I thought oh I might as well go now.”

The BBC said the series will announce a new presenter in due course as executive producer of the Strictly spin-off series, Eve Winstanley, said the team will miss the presenter’s “boundless energy and love for entertaining viewers”.

Clark rose to fame on reality singing competition The X Factor back in 2012 and after winning Celebrity Big Brother the following year, he became a presenter.