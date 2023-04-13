Tommy Fury ‘will be starstruck’ when he plays with Usain Bolt for Soccer Aid

Tommy Fury has admitted he will be “a little bit starstruck” by Usain Bolt but hopes to make him proud after it was announced that the professional boxer will take to the pitch at this year’s Soccer Aid.

The 23-year-old Love Island star will swap the ring for the football field when he makes his debut at the charity match for the World XI FC team, which will be captained by Olympic sprint champion Bolt.

Fury told the PA news agency: “I used to watch Usain in all the Olympics and to be playing alongside him on a football pitch will be absolutely incredible.

“I think for the first 10 or 15 seconds I’ll be a little bit starstruck until he tells me to get in position. But I’ll try and do him proud.”

The World XI FC team will also have former striker Robbie Keane as coach and see Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett and Love Island winner and presenter Kem Cetinay among the players.

They will face the England squad who will be captained by former England footballer and Euros winner Jill Scott with TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, singer Tom Grennan, Olympian Sir Mo Farah, comedian Alex Brooker, former footballer turned pundit Gary Neville also among the line-up.

It has also been announced that One Direction star Liam Payne will also be returning for the England squad.

The charity match is being held at Manchester United’s Old Trafford ground on June 11 which makes the occasion even more special for Fury as he grew up as a fan of the football club.

“My granddad is mad obsessed with football and ever since I was a kid he always used to take me to United games. He always used to watch United so I grew up around them,” he said.

Fury revealed he is still an avid fan of football and plans to watch the Women’s World Cup this year with his partner Molly-Mae Hague, who he met on the fifth series of Love Island, and their newborn daughter Bambi.

He added: “Me and Molly, we love all sports. We love women’s sports as well so we’ll definitely be getting together on the sofa, lots of popcorn and watching that for sure.”

Earlier this year, Fury dedicated his boxing victory against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul to Hague and Bambi.

Ahead of swapping his boxing gloves for football boots, Fury admitted he had a few lessons as a child but that he is “not the best footballer in the world”.

However, he hopes to do his best at the charity event, adding: “It’s having fun and taking part, that’s what counts and I’m sure we’ll put on a great show”.

Soccer Aid, co-founded by pop star Robbie Williams in 2006, raises money for humanitarian aid organisation Unicef to help children in need around the world.

The charity match will be broadcast on ITV1, STV and ITVX.