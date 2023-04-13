Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drake & Josh actor Jared ‘Drake’ Bell declared missing in Florida

ShowbizPublished:

Bell was last seen on Wednesday night near a Daytona Beach high school, the city’s police department said in a statement.

Drake Bell
Drake Bell

Jared “Drake” Bell, star of the Nickelodeon TV show Drake & Josh, has been declared “missing and endangered” by Florida authorities who asked the public for help in locating him.

Bell was last seen on Wednesday night near a Daytona Beach high school, the city’s police department said in a statement.

Police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister said on Thursday that the agency could not release any further information since it was part of an active investigation.

Representatives for the 36-year-old actor did not immediately reply to The Associated Press’s requests for comment.

Jared ‘Drake’ Bell starred in the Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh (Alamy/PA)

Bell began acting as a child and was catapulted to fame as a teenager with Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Show and later Drake & Josh.

The Nickelodeon show starring Bell and Josh Peck ran from 2004 until 2007, and was accompanied by two movies. Since then, Bell has mostly worked as a voice actor. He also launched a music career.

In 2021, Bell was charged with child endangerment relating to a girl who attended a 2017 concert of his in Cleveland when she was 15 and had met him online years before.

He pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and was sentenced to two years’ probation.

He was allowed to serve his probation and 200 hours of community service in California.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News