Alison Hammond apologises over comments about singing in theatres

British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Nominees Party – London

Alison Hammond has apologised over comments she made about whether theatregoers should be allowed to sing along during musicals.

The 48-year-old This Morning presenter discussed and laughed about the topic on the ITV daytime show with her co-host Dermot O’Leary and broadcaster Vanessa Feltz.

Hammond’s comments, which included “I can’t believe it” and “I’d be devastated”, came after reports that the Palace Theatre in Manchester had pre-warned audience members they would not be permitted to sing during performances of The Bodyguard musical.

In a post on social media on Sunday, Hammond wrote: “After reflection and the comments I made on Wednesday’s show I want to apologise to anyone who I offended, especially the incredibly talented theatre performers, who I have the utmost respect for.

“I had no idea the level of disruption audiences were causing and tried to make light of the topic on Wednesday’s show, and for that I’m truly sorry.

“I’m a great supporter of theatre and the arts and would never sing at the top of my lungs at any performance, I was wrong in what I said and I’ve given this a lot of thought over the past few days and believe I was wrong.

“On Thursday evening, I attended a performance of the GBBO, the musical which I absolutely loved and gave a standing ovation, theatre is a magical experience for me and my family.

“I want to use my platform for good as always and want to stand up with the performers, front of house and theatre staff especially after seeing what happened at The Bodyguard in Manchester which has made me sick to my stomach.

“Once again. I’m truly sorry, but trust me, I will do better in the future. Alison x.”

Should people be allowed to sing at theatres? ? After one theatre in Manchester banned audiences from singing along, @VanessaOnAir has her say… pic.twitter.com/NiQCEw49N7 — This Morning (@thismorning) April 6, 2023

During the discussion on This Morning, Hammond read out details of how the no-singing rules were being enforced at the Palace Theatre, before saying: “I can’t believe it. I’d be devastated and I’m not even going to that show.”

To which 61-year-old Feltz said: “Isn’t the whole point of going to a musical that you know, that you sing along to all the bits you know and when you don’t know the words you just make them up?”

Hammond replied: “Of course.”

While Feltz added: “I mean isn’t that what everybody does very, very loudly while eating an ice cream?”

Two audience members were removed from a performance of The Bodyguard on Friday evening, which was also subsequently prematurely ended, for loudly singing the show’s famous track I Will Always Love You.