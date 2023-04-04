Manchester, Brighton and Cardiff among cities hosting official Eurovision events

Eurovision 2023

A number of locations around the UK are to host their own live events as the Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Liverpool.

The BBC announced that Birmingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Darlington, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield will be among the places staging official screenings of the international music event’s grand final.

More details will be released as each place schedules its own programme of events, which will draw on the resources of Liverpool’s Eurovision-inspired culture programme.

The two-week series of events, EuroFest, will include BBC Storyville Live films, which can be moved other locations.

Martin Green, BBC managing director, Eurovision Song Contest, said: “We’re thrilled to roll out Eurovision to more UK cities.

“So many people here are huge Eurovision fans and for those new to the contest they will get to experience the joy of watching the grand final surrounded by thousands of others right there in their local city.”

The semi-finals on Tuesday May 9 and Thursday May 11 and the grand final on Saturday May 13 will all air live on BBC One as the event unfolds at the ACC Liverpool.

More places will be added to screen the contest after the Department for Culture, Media and Sport provided more than £1 million to fund more than 30 cities to show the coronation of the King and Queen Consort as well as Eurovision.

Eurovision minister Stuart Andrew said: “Eurovision is a fantastic opportunity for us to come together through music, and our big screens will create a party atmosphere where no-one will sing alone.

“This competition is not just about Liverpool but making sure we celebrate what unites us and showcasing our steadfast support for Ukraine.

“We are bringing the Eurovision Song Contest to people’s doorsteps so we can all take part in this historic moment and enjoy the magic of Eurovision as one.”

The grand final of Eurovision will also be broadcast live in cinemas across the UK for the first time.