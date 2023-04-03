Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa tops TV power list

Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa has been named the most powerful person on British television ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and broadcaster Huw Edwards.

The 30-year-old actor topped the RadioTimes.com TV 100 power list ahead of Harry and Meghan, who are at number 13 following their controversial six-part Netflix documentary.

Gatwa also beat veteran news presenter Edwards, who is third for his role in delivering the news to the nation that the Queen had died after seven decades as monarch.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a photo booth which was part of their documentary called Harry And Meghan (Duke and Duchess of Sussex/PA)

Making up the top five is Heartstopper writer Alice Oseman in second place, White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge in fourth, and House Of The Dragon breakout star Emma D’Arcy in fifth.

Sex Education star Gatwa, who will star as the next Doctor Who, said: “Being recognised for anything is just bloody lovely innit? Let alone being on the RadioTimes.com TV 100 list.

“TV is on fire at the moment, and so to top the list as well feels extra cool.

“The titans that have topped the list before me, people such as Russell T Davies, Michaela Coel, Jodie Whittaker, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman, are all inspirations to me, and their work is something I aspire to.

“They’re just really great story tellers above all else, and that’s all I could want to do.”

Ncuti Gatwa and Russell T Davies (Ian West/PA)

Doctor Who screen writer Davies, who topped the TV power list last year, said of Gatwa’s win: “Sometimes you know you’ve got a secret. And you hold it close to your chest and let it burn, because secrets are so delicious.

“I’ve got that right now, because my secret is seeing Ncuti with Millie Gibson on the rushes of Doctor Who, every single day, and oh my God, this is so good.

“I can promise you a completely new Doctor, and yet a Doctor utterly faithful to the 60 years that came before. Soon, the secret will be out, and we’ll all be dancing.”

The annual Radio Times TV 100 power list celebrates the stand-out talents on-screen and behind-the-scenes responsible for landmark moments in 2022.

It is compiled by leading figures from across the creative industries, including the BBC’s director of content Charlotte Moore, who praised Gatwa’s “incredible dynamism” and boundless energy.

Jennifer Coolidge is fourth on the list (Doug Peters/PA)

Gatwa also beat The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman, and This Is Going To Hurt writer Adam Kay.

England’s Lionesses appeared in eighth place on the list following their Euro 2022 final victory against Germany which was “one of the most-watched TV spectacles of the year”, Radio Times said.

Wildlife cameraman and CBeebies presenter Hamza Yassin, who won Strictly Come Dancing 2022, also made the list, alongside Heartstopper cast members Yasmin Finney, Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

Morgan Jeffery, executive editor of RadioTimes.com, said: “I’m immensely proud of 2023’s list, which celebrates the brilliant diversity and vitality of television in all its forms and is led by a thoroughly deserving winner who is one of the industry’s very best and brightest.”