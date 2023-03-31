Maya Jama follows in Kate Moss’s footsteps as new face of Rimmel London

Maya Jama at the Brit Awards 2023

Maya Jama has been named global brand ambassador for cosmetics brand Rimmel London.

The Bristol-born TV presenter, 28, is the latest British star signed up by the affordable make-up brand.

She follows in the footsteps of supermodels Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Adwoa Aboah, who have all uttered the “Get the London look” slogan – now “Living the London look”.

Alongside a campaign photo of her in bright red lipstick and winged eyeliner, Jama wrote on Instagram: “I grew up with this brand and have dreamed about saying the iconic ‘London look’ line on TV one day and now it’s happening I don’t even have the words.

“Following in the footsteps of Kate Moss, Adwoa and more doesn’t even make sense in my mind but I am honoured.”

She added: “16-year-old me who moved to London from Bristol with a bag of dreams would not have believed you if you said 12 years later I would be a part of such a legendary London staple.

“London is my home and now you can catch me living the London Look.”

The Love Island host has previously modelled for Maybelline, Levi’s and Gap, as well as appearing on the covers of Cosmopolitan and Women’s Health magazines.

She recently told the Evening Standard: “I always do my own eyeliner wing no matter who does my make-up.

“It’s the main thing I practised in the school toilets at lunch breaks with my friends way back in the day, we’d all sit down and try and do a winged liner.”

Jama, who previously presented BBC Three competition show Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, took over from Laura Whitmore as the host of Love Island in January.