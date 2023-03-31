BBC comedy Ghosts to ‘rest in peace’ after fifth series

Ghosts cast

BBC comedy Ghosts is to end after its upcoming fifth series.

The show, starring Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe, follows a couple who decide to convert a dilapidated country estate into a bed and breakfast, only to find it is inhabited by the spirits of its deceased former residents.

The programme was first broadcast in April 2019 and has been nominated at the Bafta TV Awards.

A statement from the team behind the show said: “After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace.

“We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and we can’t wait to share it with you all later this year.

“We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed, or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC One and Monumental Television for their tireless support.”

The upcoming series will see Alison (Ritchie) and Mike (Smith-Bynoe) explore other means of making ends meet as they struggle to run Button House.

The pair will contemplate a new chapter that will impact their relationships with their ghostly housemates, with whom they have become so close over the years.

Ghosts also stars writers and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, with Lolly Adefope.

Baynton tweeted: “This has been a blast for us. Hard to say goodbye but we hope you enjoy the final chapter.”

Jon Petrie, the BBC’s director of comedy, said: “We are officially in mourning for the end of this BBC Comedy classic.

“We can’t thank the Ghosts team enough for five incredible series (not to mention some perfect Christmas specials) and we can’t wait for BBC viewers to see the final series.

“We look forward to working with the team on new projects.”

Ghosts featured during this year’s Comic Relief telethon with a sketch starring pop superstar Kylie Minogue.