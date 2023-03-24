Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth reveal divorce in ‘difficult decision’

The 89th Academy Awards â Vanity Fair Party â Los Angeles

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth said they have taken the “difficult decision” to divorce after more than 10 years of marriage.

Legally Blonde actress Witherspoon, 47, has been married to talent agent Toth, 52, since 2011 before she announced that they are splitting on Friday.

On her Instagram page, the couple wrote a statement saying: “We have some personal news to share…

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and extremely personal.

“We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time. Reese and Jim.”

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, who both starred in Big Little Lies. (Ian West/PA)

The couple share one child together, Tennessee James Toth, born in 2012.

Witherspoon also has a daughter, Ava, and son, Deacon, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, who she starred with in the 1999 romantic drama Cruel Intentions, before they split in 2006.

The actress won an Oscar, Bafta and Golden Globe for playing Johnny Cash’s wife, the singer June Carter, in Walk The Line opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

She is also known for her roles in Big Little Lies opposite Nicole Kidman and The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston.