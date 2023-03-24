Notification Settings

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to write new ‘Star Wars’ film

By Lisa O'Brien

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is reportedly set to write the screenplay for the first “Star Wars” film since The Rise of Skywalker.

Peaky Blinders creator and acclaimed producer and screenwriter Steven Knight
According to Variety, Mr Knight will step in as original screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have departed the project.

More information about the movie, including a possible title, is expected to be announced at the Star Wars Celebration in London in April.

Mr Knight’s previous acclaimed credits include Eastern Promises, Locke and Spencer.

Earlier this week, he confirmed that the film version of the hit BBC show Peaky Blinders is set to be filmed in his new flagship film studios in the West Midlands.

He said the filming of the movie will be based in the brand new Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham, as well as locations around Birmingham and the Black Country Museum, as he officially opened the studios on Tuesday.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

