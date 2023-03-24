Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to write new ‘Star Wars’ film

Peaky Blinders creator and acclaimed producer and screenwriter Steven Knight

According to Variety, Mr Knight will step in as original screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have departed the project.

More information about the movie, including a possible title, is expected to be announced at the Star Wars Celebration in London in April.

Mr Knight’s previous acclaimed credits include Eastern Promises, Locke and Spencer.

Earlier this week, he confirmed that the film version of the hit BBC show Peaky Blinders is set to be filmed in his new flagship film studios in the West Midlands.