Eurovision Song Contest grand final set for live cinema broadcast in UK

Eurovision 2023

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast live in cinemas across the UK for the first time.

The big screen viewings will take place as the international music competition ends in Liverpool on Saturday, May 13.

John Travers, of CinemaLive, distributors of the event in cinemas, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the BBC to bring Eurovision’s grand final live into cinemas across the UK for the first time ever.

“We want audiences to enjoy themselves, come along in groups, get your fancy dress on, and come together to enjoy this historic occasion on the big screen.”

Organisers say the screenings will encourage singalongs to this year’s Eurovision songs and fancy dress.

Audiences will also be able to see a preview of the new dating show I Kissed A Boy before the grand final takes place from 8pm on May 13.

The series is presented by Kylie Minogue’s sister, the Australian singer Dannii Minogue.

Mae Muller has been chosen as this year’s entry for the UK after Sam Ryder finished runner-up to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra last year.

Liverpool was chosen to host the event as the Russian invasion meant Ukraine could not stage the show.

In-person tickets for the grand final at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena were sold out in under 40 minutes after being released at the start of March.

There is some availability for preview and live shows in May.