Russell Kane references migration Bill at Teenage Cancer Trust comedy event

Russell Kane on stage during An Evening of Comedy for the Teenage Cancer Trust, at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Russell Kane made reference to the proposed Illegal Migration Bill in a charity event at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The 47-year-old was joined by a host of British comedians including Alan Carr and Seann Walsh for Tuesday’s event in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Kane alluded to the Government’s controversial Bill and planned deportation policy when discussing his Ukrainian grandfather-in-law, saying he was welcomed into Britain and “not turned away to Rwanda”.

Alan Carr during An Evening of Comedy for the Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, London (James Manning/PA)

TV presenter Carr, who acted as host throughout the evening, opened the show with several light-hearted anecdotes about his recent divorce from Paul Drayton.

Kane followed with gags on the disparities between age groups and valuing experiences over material items, to go alongside his family migration story.

Rosie Jones came next and poked fun at her own sexuality and recent prominence on television, before admitting that performing at the famous venue was “a dream come true”.

Fatiha El-Ghorri on stage at the Royal Albert Hall (James Manning/PA)

Fatiha El-Ghorri led with recollections on her family and her Moroccan and Muslim heritage, before Junior Bake Off presenter Harry Hill compared modern society to the 1970s.

A short film telling the story of a young boy from Manchester going through stage four Hodgkin lymphoma was then played to the audience.

Irishman Neil Delamere took to the stage after the interval with witty remarks about losing weight and telling the time, before Slim told relatable tales about parenting and dating when aged over 50.

Seann Walsh spoke about life without alcohol during his set (James Manning/PA)

Rounding off the show was former Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here contestant Walsh, who joked about rushing on the London Underground and his four years free from drinking alcohol.

The Royal Albert Hall has hosted concerts in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust every year since 2000, with a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charity attracts some of the biggest names in music and comedy to raise money for young people in need of specialised nursing care and support.